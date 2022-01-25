Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 4,938 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 145.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKH opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

