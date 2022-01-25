ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

ZI opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 824.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $22,664,964.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,601,937 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

