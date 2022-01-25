Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $387,000 Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 97,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CTBI opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $806.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $419,260. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

