Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.33 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Rollins worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rollins by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rollins by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,153,000 after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.