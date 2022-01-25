Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Perrigo worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 137.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Perrigo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

