Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,004 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22.

