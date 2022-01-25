Brokerages Set Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Target Price at $16.00

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

NETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Eneti alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Eneti during the fourth quarter worth $6,587,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Eneti by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 444,444 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eneti by 211.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 262,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the second quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the third quarter valued at about $1,191,000.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.