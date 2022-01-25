Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Caleres worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $495,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,218 shares of company stock worth $1,584,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

