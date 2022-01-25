Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Gannett worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,620,000 after purchasing an additional 600,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 597,556 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 340,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 630.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gannett stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $800.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

