Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 13,541 iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.