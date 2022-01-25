12,866 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $61.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

