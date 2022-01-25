Creative Planning Has $621,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Creative Planning increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

