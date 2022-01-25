Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,949 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Caesarstone worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caesarstone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,893,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Caesarstone by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 108,998 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 142,814 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $163.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

