Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,561,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNUT. Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842 over the last quarter.

DNUT opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

