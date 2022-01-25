Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,326 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of AEO opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.