17,858 Shares in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Clearwater Paper as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 415,086 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 129.3% in the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 265,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 51.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 41.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLW stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.23 million, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

