Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 207,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

AAPL opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.41. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

