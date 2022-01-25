Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $717,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

