Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $728,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 36.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,179,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

