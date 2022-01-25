Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sprout Social were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

