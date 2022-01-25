Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 629 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.37.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

