CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $210,000 in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

GPRE stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.