Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,942 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

