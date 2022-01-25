CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder Acquires 13,500 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, lowered their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 201.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 597,304 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

