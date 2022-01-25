New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. Raymond James raised their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,846,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Gold by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

