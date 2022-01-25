CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $216,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,859,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,493,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 486,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

NYSE:KBR opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.95 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

