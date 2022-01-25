Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$60.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEI.UN. lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boardwalk REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

BEI.UN opened at C$53.33 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$34.13 and a 1-year high of C$57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.01.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

