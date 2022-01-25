Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.