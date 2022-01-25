CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,382 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $5,281,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

SPSC stock opened at $123.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.31. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

