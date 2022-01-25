Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,312,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.55% of Xperi worth $307,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

XPER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

