Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.31 on Friday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

