$0.83 EPS Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NYSE:GE opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.37, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,539,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

