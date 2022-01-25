Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

