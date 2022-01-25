BlackRock Inc. Sells 44,260 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,260 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.94% of Ozon worth $315,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ozon during the third quarter worth $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ozon during the second quarter worth $156,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ozon during the second quarter worth $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZON opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

