Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,830,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $354.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

