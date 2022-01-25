BlackRock Inc. Has $324.36 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,553 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.63% of Kemper worth $324,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.71. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

