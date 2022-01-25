Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,205 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Yellow worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 2,573.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 697,434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yellow by 3,374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

YELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $547.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 3.04. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

