Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Jabil worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $680,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,878 shares of company stock worth $10,294,628 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.