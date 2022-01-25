PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,811,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

