CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 51 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $370.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $319.01 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.40.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday. Finally, upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

