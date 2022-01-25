Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

