Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Alamo Group worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 267.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 99,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.54 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.69.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $443,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,776 shares of company stock worth $2,300,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.