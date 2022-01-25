Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,284 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Kirby worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Kirby by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 163,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Kirby by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of KEX opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.