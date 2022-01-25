Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,573,000 after buying an additional 60,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.