Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a PE ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

