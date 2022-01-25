Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Inter Parfums worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.29 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

