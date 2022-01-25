Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after purchasing an additional 236,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 321.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

