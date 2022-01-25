New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,965,921 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,965,921 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Benefitfocus worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $32,436,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $366.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

