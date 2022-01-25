Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,315,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,033,000 after purchasing an additional 356,120 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 161,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

