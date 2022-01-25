Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.68). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NYSE:LYV opened at $108.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $8,788,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.